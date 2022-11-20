5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko's patchy away form continued on Saturday as they gave up a lead to leave Tamale empty-handed against Real Tamale United(RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

A win would have carried Seydou Zerbo's side to the league's summit, but they spurned that opportunity as they lost 2-1.

RTU started the game on the front foot and nearly took the lead but it was clear for a corner kick which they wasted.

Kotoko nearly stole a lead when Steven Mukwala capitalized on a defensive lapse but the home side quickly cleared their lines as the Ugandan striker hesitated in shooting.

The League champions took control of the game and committed more men forward in search of the breakthrough but the closest they came was a free kick which Patrick Asmah wasted.

With five minutes to end the first half Cameroonian forward George Mfegue gave the reds the lead with his first goal of the season.

Kotoko was very dominant and at least deserved a point but their lack of conviction upfront and a charitable defence was their undoing.

After recess, the reds nearly doubled their lead but RTU goalkeeper Yaw Osei pulled off a great save.

Substitute Issah Kukah, on loan from Hearts of Oak came from the bench to hand the home side the leveler after being set up by David Abagna Sandan in the 57th minute.

Two minutes later the home side was in front as man of the match David Abagna scored to give the pride of the north the advantage.

Kotoko made changes and piled on the pressure but to no avail as RTU won all three points.RTU come from behind to stun champions Asante Kotoko

VIDEO BELOW: