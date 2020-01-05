4 hours ago

Great Olympics played at home to Aduana Stars in their match day two clash at the Accra Sports Stadium but ended up on the losing side after conceding a last minute goal.

The Mashi boys were intent on picking their first three points of the season as coach Prince George Coffie named a strong squad that included some forgetten men who are trying to resurrect their careers like Gladson Awako and veteran Emmanuel Clottey.

Richard Nana Kwesi climbed from the bench in place of Noah Martey in the 72nd minute as they went in search of the winner.

As everyone the game was heading for a stalemate, the substitute Richard Nana Kwasi had other ideas as he netted for the visitors to break the hearts of the home fans who would have happily settled for a point.

