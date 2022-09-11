6 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak lost their opening game of the new season as they were beaten by a determined Aduana Stars side in Dormaa.

The Ogya Boys claimed a vital and deserving 1-0 victory over the Phobians on Sunday ending their 12-match winless run.

The first half was virtually balanced as both teams had equal share of the possession with very few scoring opportunities going either ways.

Aduana got the breakthrough of the match just four minutes after restart with captain Bright Adjei netting his first goal of the season.

Adjei connected a shot across the face of goal from Sam Adams to slot home the opener after the Hearts defence fail to deal with a lose ball.

Hearts tried everything possible to back into the match but none of their efforts could break down the Aduana defence.

The Phobians ended the match with ten after defender Caleb Amankwah was shown the red card in the dying embers of the match.

