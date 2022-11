37 minutes ago

Ghana battled to a 3-2 loss to Portugal in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals at the 974 stadium.

Coach Otto Addo named a side that comprised of Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Seidu Alidu and Abdul Baba Rahman in a five-man defence as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Salis Samed operated in midfield.

Inaki Williams got the nod to lead the lines as Andre Ayew operated behind him.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after the referee awarded a highly subjective penalty in their favour following a close incident with Mohammed Salisu.

Captain Ronaldo had a couple of chances early on but a low shot was saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi and he also headed wide at the far post.

The forward had a goal disallowed for a push on Alexander Djiku while at the other end, Ghana did not have a single shot in the opening period.

The Black Stars improved in the second half as Mohammed Kudus’ shot went wide of the post after a decent build up from midfield.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew equalised from close range as he tapped in a cross from Baba Abdul Rahman after the Portugal defence failed to deal with it.

Few minutes later, Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to close the contest as Joao Felix converted a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on.

With the heading to an end, Osman Bukhari headed in a late consolation for the lack Stars and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Inaki Williams intercepted a ball from Diogo Costa but the Athletic Bilbao forward slipped at the crucial moment and a feeble shot was cleared off the line.

