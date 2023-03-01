1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak made it two losses in a row as they were handed a 1-0 defeat by city neighbours Accra Great Olympics in the Ga Mashie derby on Wednesday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics in recent times has turned the tide recording back-to-back wins against Hearts of Oak in a derby in which they have not profited much in the past.

Hearts of Oak dominated the early exchanges of the game with the only real chance falling to Congolese attacker Linda Mtange as the Olympics goalie scrambled to save it.

Enoch Asubonteng also came close to scoring the opening goal for Hearts but his efforts were thwarted.

Michael Osei and Christopher Nettey went close to scoring for Great Olympics but their efforts were saved by Hearts.

The first half ended goalless with Hearts of Oak retaining the lion's share of possession.

Great Olympics took the lead five minutes after recess when new boy Jeordan Otanga Mvouo fouled the slippery Michael Osei in the box.

Samuel Ashie Quaye stepped up and converted beyond the reach of Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi for the only goal that proved the winner.

Hearts pressed relentlessly for the elusive equalizer which never came as Kobby Mensah's charges recorded an important win.

