48 minutes ago

For all their money, Legon Cities would have wished they could have bought a win on Friday night but that was not to be as the wonder club surprised moneybags Legon Cities.

It was a three nil beating at the Accra Sports Stadium as Gladson Awako stole the show on a night when he reminded everyone about his prodigious talents in his prime.

Maxwell Quaye scored the resulting penalty to make it two nil in favour of Great Olympics.

In the last ten minute Great Olympics wrapped up the scores as Samuel Quaye slotted home the third to give Olympics all three points after the respectable draw last weekend against Medeama.

VIDEO BELOW: