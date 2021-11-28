1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Algerian side JS Souara 2-0 in the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup first leg clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The phobians should have plundered in more goals but as usual they were wasteful with the numerous chances that came their way and will hope they will not rue those missed chances when they travel to Algeria.

Kofi Kordzi had a fine opportunity to have opened the scoring in the 7th minute after he was put through on goal by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh but he wasted the chance.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh also wriggled his way into the box but it was also dealt with by the JS Souara defence.

Salifu Ibrahim wasted a free kick before he put Hearts ahead in the 16th minute with a well worked after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh crossed into the box with Salifu Ibrahim planting a header beyond the Soura goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Soon after the opener Kofi Kordzi should have made it 2-0 after he was set up by Fatawu Mohammed but JS Souara goalie came off his line as he deflected the goal bound shot to corner.

Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed made a mistake but his blushes was saved by goalkeeper Richard Attah as they went into the break with a solitary goal lead.

After recess influential Hearts midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was stretchered off injured with his place being taken by Agyenim Boateng in the 48th minute.

Daniel Afriyie headed narrowly wide after a cross from Frederick Ansah Botchway before Kordzi free kick was saved by the Souara goalie Zakari Saidi in the 58th minute.

Hearts made it 2-0 in the 72 nd minute after a fine run by left back William Denkyi who cut back into the path of Agyenim Boateng who deftly passed the ball into the right bottom corner to make it 2-0.

JS Souara goalkeeper Zakari Saidi was shown a second yellow card after hauling down Daniel Afriyie Barnieh around the corner flag after racing out of his post.

Hearts held on to finish with a 2-0 scoreline but it could have been more if they had their scoring boots on.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: