1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak left it very late before stealing a point against Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday afternoon at the Dun's Park in their match 21 clash in the Ghana Premier League.

The home side started the game in dominant fashion as their superb start paid off with the opening goal coming in just the fourth minute.

Hearts of Oak had their moments but the home defense was resolute as they repelled all that was thrown at them by the visitors.

David Ocloo's side upped the ante in the second half as they went in search of the equalizer but Kwadwo Obeng Junior's effort was blocked by the Gold Stars' defense.

Hearts of Oak's Cameroonian attacker Albert Dieudonne saw his effort go wide but the home side came in strongly as Appiah Macarthy saw his free kick comfortably gathered by Richard Ofori Antwi.

The phobians grabbed the leveler deep into injury time as Isaac Mensah headed home a free kick from Salifu Ibrahim to draw a dagger in the hearts of the vociferous home supporters.

Hearts of Oak are on the 4th position with 31 points while Gold Stars are sixth just point shy of the top four.

VIDEO BELOW: