2 hours ago

Konadu Yiadom was the villain and the hero in equal measure for Hearts of Oak on his debut in the Mantse derby against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday.

The towering defender started his first game since joining the capital-based club from WAFA.

He did not start well as his pass to goalkeeper Richard Attah was intercepted by Abdul Razak Yussif before he rolled it into an empty net in the 8th minute to hand Olympics the lead.

Both sides started cautiously as they sized up each other and did not want to commit too many players forward.

But after the Olympics goal Hearts took the initiative and probed for the goal but it did not come with Junior Kaaba wasting a glorious chance set up by Dennis Korsah.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sent in a decent cross into the box in the 77th minute but Kaaba headed inches wide of the post.

With two minutes to end proceedings, Konadu Yiadom atoned for his mistake and prevented Hearts from a second successive defeat as he guided home a corner kick to make it 1-1.

HIGHLIGHTS OF HEARTS VS OLYMPICS: