44 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak beat Aduana Stars 2-0 in their match day 18 fixtur at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side started the game on the front foot posing all sorts of problems for the wobbly Aduana Stars backline.

It did not take long for the phobians as Patrick Razak was fouled by Aduana's Nurudeen Abdulai in the box for a penalty.

Victor Aidoo stepped up and unleashed a belter into the roof of the net in the 29th minute to give Hearts a 1-0 lead as the second half is underway.

The Phobians who dominated the game a lot in the second period added a second goal deep into stoppage time as some good work from Patrick Razak resulted in an own goal being scored by Hafiz Adams to double the lead for Hearts of Oak.

VIDEO BELOW: