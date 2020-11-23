59 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko walked away with a point from the Golden City Park in Berekum but the draw felt like a defeat for the porcupine warriors.

Its a ground where the porcupine warriors have failed to win a game in about three years now and they were mightily very close to banishing the demons at the Golden City Park.

Maxwell Konadu's men started the game in brilliant fashion as they opened the scores after nice combination between Osman Ibrahim who turned provider for Kwame Opoku who slotted home in the 18th minute to give Kotoko the lead.

Late in the game, a blistering free kick from Emmanuel Clottey gave Berekum Chelsea a share of the spoils in the Match day two clash.

