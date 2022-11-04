3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were handed a reality check on Thursday afternoon at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem in their outstanding match day two betPawa Premier League game.

Two goals in either half were enough to consign the porcupine warriors to their first defeat of the four-week-old league.

The home side Bechem United started the game on the front foot as they dominated play for long spells but Kotoko dug in.

Richmond Lamptey sent a fierce shot wide for Kotoko but Bechem United was soon awarded a penalty after Kotoko left-back John Tedeku was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box after a free kick.

Bechem United captain Kofi Agbesimah stepped up and converted in the 23rd minute to give his side the lead.

The goal sparked Kotoko into life but they were not at their usual best as their tame attempts went in vain as the game headed for halftime.

After recess, Bechem United added the second goal after a lapse in concentration by the Kotoko defense as Clinton Duodu's cross was tapped home by Emmanuel Avornyo in the 63rd minute.

Kotoko vehemently appealed for a spot kick after Steven Mukwala was brought down in the box but the referee waved away their appeals.

Substitute Stephen Amankona was shown his marching orders by the referee for dissent late in the game.

Kotoko will on Sunday host Samartex while Bechem United will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United.

HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: