3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has suffered elimination at the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against RC Kadiogo despite winning the first leg 1-0.

It ended 1-1 on aggregate after the reds won the first leg in Benin

The Burkinabe side scored the only goal at the Baba Yara Stadium with a well-taken freekick from Bassika Syla in the 14th minute to send the match into penalty shoot-out.

Asante Kotoko struggled to break down a resolute defensive unit by the Burkinabe side as they huffed and puffed in vain for that elusive goal.

Isaac Oppong and George Mfegue went close to leveling the scores but their efforts went wide as the match went into penalty shoot-out.

Kotoko lost 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out as Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Osei Bonsu missed their kicks with Yussif Mubarik the only Kotoko player to score his penalty.

HIGHLIGHTS OF KOTOKO'S DEFEAT TO KADIOGO: