Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday morning defeated lower tier side Ghana Army FC in their second pre-season friendly.

The porcupine warriors handed their opponents a thumping 4-0 defeat in a game played at the Ajiriganor Park.

They have been in Accra the last few days preparing for the season after their trip to Turkey was postponed.

Kotoko scored with goals from Addo, Isaac Oppong, Dickson Afoakwa, and Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

Kotoko has no coach with the resignation of Prosper Nartey Ogum with youth team coach Abdulai Gazale in charge of the team so far during their pre-season training.

The porcupine warriors were due to travel to Turkey for a pre-season tour but the club announced it has been postponed.

Asante Kotoko defeated Division Two tier side Panthers FC in their first pre-season game.

