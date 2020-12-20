8 hours ago

Who cares about Maxwell Konadu as Kumasi Asante Kotoko picked up only their second win of the season after the sacking of the former assistant coach of the Black Stars.

It was the first game under interim coach Johnson Smith and some changes were made to the starting line and those who were introduced justified their inclusion as Razak Abalora, Patrick Asmah all justified their place in the team.

It did not take long before Kumasi Asante Kotoko who were on the ascendancy took the lead through a fierce strike from left back Ibrahim Imoro.

Patrick Asmah's shot was blocked by the Dreams FC defense and Kwame Opoku's volley from the rebound was also cleared as the ball fell to Imoro Ibrahim on the edge of the penalty box before he arrowed his strike into the top right corner of the net.

VIDEO BELOW: