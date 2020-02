2 hours ago

Medeama Sporting Club managed a drawn game against neighbours Karela FC in a local derby at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on Sunday.

It was an intense game as both sides who all play on the Akoon Park tried to claim the bragging rights but the game ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Karela took the lead through Diawise Taylor before Medeama grabbed the equalizer through star striker Prince Opoku Agyemang.

