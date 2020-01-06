1 hour ago

Ashantigold SC clashed with Kumasi King Faisal at the Baba Yara sports stadium on Sunday afternoon.

To many, this was a game which had all the ingredients of an intriguing derby, albeit the history surrounding it.

Unsurprisingly, both teams started the game with a more protective approach. Ashantigold however seemed to be the most dominant side at the early stages of the game. Occasional shots from Shafiu Mumuni, coupled with series of take-ons by youngster Emmanuel Owusu and Mark Agyekum ensured Ashantigold kept incessant pressure on the host in the first half of the game.

In a pressurized mood, Alexander Osei handled the ball outside his box. This would result in a free kick for Ashantigold and a red card to the goal keeper. King Faisal’s woes deepened as Yussif Mubarik made no mistake to convert the free kick, giving the Miners a lead at the 71st minute.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20