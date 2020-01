23 minutes ago

The club burnished its title winning credentials with a swashbuckling 3-0 win over out-of-sort Hearts of Oak at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa on Sunday to go top of the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellows produced another classy performance with new signing Prince Opoku Agyemang scoring a brace in the first half.

