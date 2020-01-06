3 hours ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) made light work of struggling Ebusua Dwarfs at the Sogakope Park on Sunday in the match day 2 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The home side grabbed the opening goal after 13 minutes through Eric Asamany who slotted in from close range after a rebound from a Justice Amate cross.

Teenager Daniel Owusu climbed off the bench to score his first Ghana Premier League goal and WAFA's second on the day.

The Academy side have recorded a 100% record so far in the Ghana Premier League having won their first game by beating Karela United away from home.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20