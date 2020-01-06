West African Football Academy (WAFA) made light work of struggling Ebusua Dwarfs at the Sogakope Park on Sunday in the match day 2 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.
The home side grabbed the opening goal after 13 minutes through Eric Asamany who slotted in from close range after a rebound from a Justice Amate cross.
Teenager Daniel Owusu climbed off the bench to score his first Ghana Premier League goal and WAFA's second on the day.
The Academy side have recorded a 100% record so far in the Ghana Premier League having won their first game by beating Karela United away from home.
VIDEO BELOW:
?s=20
https://twitter.com/WAFAcademySC/status/1214019418805735424— (@WAFAcademySC)
Comments