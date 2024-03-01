3 hours ago

Inaki Williams delivered a masterclass performance as Athletic Bilbao cruised past Atletico Madrid with a resounding 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, securing a spot in the final showdown against Mallorca on April 6.

The Ghanaian striker was instrumental in Athletic's triumph, scoring a goal and providing an assist to his younger brother Nico Williams, ultimately guiding Athletic to a commanding 4-0 aggregate win.

Williams showcased his brilliance throughout the match, utilizing his lightning-fast reflexes and astute instincts to outwit the Atletico defence.

His standout moment came in the 15th minute when he volleyed emphatically past Jan Oblak after a precise cross from Nico Williams left him unmarked in the box, opening the scoring for Athletic.

Not content with just a goal, Williams turned provider just before halftime, delivering a clever cutback to Nico Williams, who calmly finished past Oblak to extend Athletic's lead to 2-0.

Athletic's dominance continued, and they sealed the victory with a third goal on the hour mark, securing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win over Atletico.

Williams' exceptional form has been a driving force behind Athletic's success this season, with the Ghanaian forward contributing 11 goals and five assists in all competitions.

His stellar performance has propelled Athletic to their first Copa del Rey final since 2021, and Williams will be eager to lead his team to their 24th title when they face Mallorca in Sevilla.

VIDEO BELOW: