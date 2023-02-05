1 hour ago

Forgotten Black Stars and Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp was on the score sheet for his side on Saturday afternoon in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The home side opened the scores of the game in the 7th minute through a penalty kick that was beautifully converted by Bruno Fernandez after the Video Assistant Referee spotted a handball incident by Will Hughes.

Manchester United added the second goal in the 62nd minute through the in-form Marcus Rashford who scored his 11th goal since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But things turned ugly as Manchester United's influential Brazilian Casemiro was shown a straight red card after appearing to choke Will Hughes after a confrontation between Jeffrey Schlupp and Anthony.

The absence of Wilfried Zaha with a hamstring injury was not a major blow in that sense as it took a brilliant David de Gea save to deny skipper Marc Guehi and concede the corner from which Palace scored.

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp scored a rare goal of beauty as he nonchalantly flicked a wayward shot from a Palace player into the roof of the net from a corner kick.

There were nervy moments for Manchester United after the eagles reduced the scores but they held on as they finished the game with a slender 2-1 victory.

Schlupp lasted 83 minutes before he was replaced by Jean Philip Mateta but had 42 touches, won 5 out of 7 ground duels, won 3 fouls for Palace, completed 2 0ut of 3 attempted dribbles, completed 2 out of 2 long passes and had 2 shot on target.

He scored his first goal in the league on Saturday in 21 league matches.

VIDEO BELOW: