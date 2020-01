2 hours ago

The Phobians started the second half with blistering pace in such of the all important equalizer and their efforts were rewarded in the 67th minute of the game.

Hearts of Oak grabbed the equalizer through Joseph Esso in the second half after a free kick from the left flank which was initially headed on to the post by Kofi Kordzi.

The Phobians pressed but Kotoko got the winner through a Naby Keita penalty deep in the 90th minute of the game.

