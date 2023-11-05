10 hours ago

In a thrilling Turkish Super Lig Round 11 match on Saturday afternoon, Ghanaian defender Kingsley Schindler played a pivotal role, scoring the winning goal for Samsunspor in their 2-1 victory over Hatayspor.

This marked the first meeting between the two teams.

Kingsley Schindler entered the game in the 73rd minute at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadyumu. Samsunspor maintained superior possession and consistently peppered the opposition's goal with shots throughout the match.

Hatayspor took the lead in the 36th minute when Didier Lamkel Zé, with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, directed the ball to the high center of the goal. Rigoberto Rivas provided the assist for Didier Lamkel Zé's goal.

Samsunspor made a comeback in the 77th minute when Ercan Kara converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

The dramatic climax arrived in added time when Kingsley Schindler sealed the victory with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, finding the top left corner of the net.

Moryké Fofana was credited with the assist for Kingsley Schindler's winning goal.

VIDEO BELOW: