1 hour ago

Ghanaian football star Kudus Mohammed has commenced the 2023/24 Dutch Eredivisie season with a stellar performance, showcasing his skill and impact on the field.

In a captivating encounter at the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium, Ajax hosted Heracles Almelo. Amidst ongoing speculation about his future, Kudus Mohammed was included in the starting XI, affirming his importance to the team.

Despite an early deadlock broken by Heracles Almelo's Mario Engels in the 45th minute, Ajax fought back with determination.

During injury time of the first half, Jakov Medić secured an equalizer for the home side, bringing the score to 1-1 as the teams headed into halftime.

The second half witnessed Ajax relentlessly pressing the opposition, leading to a breakthrough in the 75th minute. Kudus Mohammed displayed his prowess by delivering a beautifully executed goal, providing Ajax with a well-deserved lead.

Building on this momentum, Ajax continued to dominate the game. In the 85th minute, Steven Bergwijn added to the home side's tally with yet another remarkable goal.

The excitement continued into the final moments of the match. In the 90th minute, Kudus Mohammed drew a foul inside the 18-yard box of the opposition, earning a penalty for Ajax. Bergwijn confidently stepped up and converted the spot kick, sealing a comprehensive 4-1 victory for the home team.

Throughout the match, Kudus Mohammed's impact was palpable. With 60 touches and an impressive passing accuracy of 85%, he contributed significantly to Ajax's cohesive gameplay.

As Ajax prepares for their upcoming match against Excelsior on Saturday, August 19, Kudus Mohammed aims to build upon his impressive start and continue to make a positive impact on the field.

Meanwhile, Kudus Mohammed's exceptional performances have attracted interest from prominent clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton.

The transfer speculation underscores his growing reputation and influence within the football community.

