3 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed scored the only goal for his side in a heavy 6-1 defeat to Italian side Napoli in the UEFA Champions League match at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Mohammed Kudus is the second-youngest Ajax player to score in three consecutive Champions League games (22 years and 63 days old.

He was a bit lucky for the goal as he scrambled home from close range after a one-two between Bergwijn and Taylor in the box.

Kudus had already scored in Champions League games against Rangers, Liverpool and this evening against Napoli.

But goals from Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni de Lorenzo, Piotr Zelinski, Giovanni Simeone and Georgian whizkid Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completed the rout.

VIDEO BELOW: