Ghanaian and West Ham midfielder Kudus Mohammed showcased his impressive form with a stunning goal against Arsenal during their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at the London Olympic Stadium.
The former Ajax player's exceptional first touch before scoring the goal has garnered significant attention, drawing comparisons to top-class strikers like Romelu Lukaku.
Kudus Mohammed's goal came after Ben White's own goal in the 16th minute, giving David Moyes' side the lead.
Later, Jarrod Bowen added a third goal for West Ham in the 60th minute to secure their victory in the ongoing match.
Kudus Mohammed has been a revelation for West Ham since joining from Ajax having now scored for West Ham in all competitions he has played for the club so far.
