5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed was the star of the show for his English Premier League side, West Ham United, as he scored a brace.

The first goal which has been voted as the Europa League goal of the week was a driving run down the middle of the pitch that Freiburg were powerless to stop, as he beat two players and curled a shot home.

His celebration was worthy of the goal as he grabbed a plastic stool to sit on a far cry from his recent celebration of sitting on the advertising board.

They have now recorded an impressive 26 European victories in their trio of campaigns under Moyes. Before this run, they had achieved 25 in their history, including in the Intertoto Cup.

Kudus Mohammed has now scored five goals in seven Europa League matches and has now scored twelve goals in all competitions.

VIDEO BELOW: