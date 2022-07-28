50 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu scored an extra-time equalizer to send his Azerbajaini side Qarabag through to the third round of the UEFA Champions League.

After a 3-2 first leg win for Qarabag at home last week they managed to hold the Swiss side to a 2-2 draw in Zurich.

But it was not easy as they had to do it the hard way as it went into extra time before a goal from the Ghanaian striker put them through into the third round.

The home side opened the scores through an own goal by Maksim Medvedev in the fourth minute but the visitors restored parity in the 55th minute through Kady.

In the fifth minute of added-on time, FC Zurich grabbed the lead as they tied the aggregate score line before the match traveled into extra time.

The Ghanaian striker came on in the 67th minute of the second half and scored the decisive goal to send his side through in the 98th minute of extra time.

Qarabag will face Hungarian side Ferencvaros next month in the third round of the UEFA Champions League. VIDEO BELOW: