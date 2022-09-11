2 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao forward of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams scored for his side on Sunday in their Spanish La Liga game against Elche.

The homes side defeated a hapless Elche team by 4-1 in a first-half blitz in a one-sided game for the most part of the first period.

It is the first-ever La Liga goal scored by the 19-year-old forward since making his debut for the Basque side last season.

Nico Fernandez scored an own goal for the host in just the 9th minute of the game before the host converted from the penalty spot with Oihan Sancet converting the penalty to make it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

The younger William then cut in from the right flank before unleashing a belter into the top left corner of the post to make it 3-0 in the 22nd minute.

Alejandro Belenguer wrapped up the goals on the stroke of half-time as he scored the fourth goal in the 44th minute.

Nico Williams suffered an injury and was taken off in the 64th minute with Zarraga his replacement while his elder brother Inaki also started and was substituted in the 78th-minute te with Jon Morcillo his replacement in what was a quiet game for him.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW: