49 minutes ago

Dance hall King Shatta Wale thrilled fans at the Legon Cities Fc game against Asante Kotoko with some exhilarating performance in the match day 2 Ghana Premier League encounter.

It was a brief performance but patrons enjoyed themselves to some of Shatta Wale's hit songs.

The self declared Legon Cities Fc fan was cladded in a his team's jersey with the no 18 emblazoned at the back.

Shatta performed for 15 minutes in the company of his Shatta militant group who surrounded him on the pitch.

Upon all of Shatta Wale's love declared for Legon Cities Fc and his electrifying musical performance his team could do little as Kotoko whipped them by 3-1.

