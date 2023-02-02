37 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat against Karala United in their match-day 15 clash at Anyinase on Thursday afternoon.

The reds had numerous chances to have taken the lead in a game that was fairly balanced but could not convert their chances.

Karela United won a contentious penalty when Kotoko's Mohammed Sheriff was in control of the ball in the box before the striker literally jumped into him in an attempt to win the ball.

The referee pointed to the spot and it was easily converted by Attah Kumi to lift the relegation-threatened side out of trouble.

Karela held on to win the contest 1-0 to move to the 14th spot with 19 points – two points above the relegation zone.

VIDEO BELOW: