3 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker now with Trelleborg FF Abdul Safiu Fatawu on Sunday January 5, 2020 married Adila Jafaru at an Islamic ceremony at Techiman the capital of Bono East Region.

The ceremony which took place at the Encom Hotel had family and friends including former teammates and former Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko and Black Stars midfielder Yussif Chibsah in attendance.

VIDEO BELOW: