2 hours ago

Ghana bound striker Eddie Nketiah scored a hattrick for his side Arsenal in his first match since signing that bumper contract extension in a pre-season friendly match.

For Arsenal's second goal Thomas Partey gave a nonchalant pass deep from midfield to Maitland Nile before he squared for Nketiah to tap home.

Many Ghanaian are of the opinion that these are signs to come for a possible reunion for the two players at the Black Stars.

Ghana has been on the trail of Eddie Nketiah with the player open to playing for the Black Stars with talks still on going for a nationality switch.

Arsenal on Saturday defeated Ipswich 5-1 in a behind close door friendly match at London Colney.

A first half hattrick for Arsenal's new number 14 Nketiah blew Ipswich away before goals from Sambi Lokonga and youngster Folarin Balogun in the second half added gloss to the score line.

Arsenal fielded a strong line up in the first half which included Thomas Partey, Ben White and Nicolas Pepe as well as a host of players who were away on loan last season, including Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson.

The North London club is in Germany for a pre-season tour and will play against Nurnberg on Friday, July 8.

