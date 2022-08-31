1 hour ago

Valencia on Monday had a goal disallowed for an apparent foul on Joao Felix by Mouctar Diakhaby in their 1-0 loss at the Mestalla against Atletico Madrid.

Yunus Musah put Gattuso's men ahead with a powerful shot from more than thirty meters, but Cuadra Fernández annulled the goal due to a previous foul .

The referee from Madrid but from the Balearic committee went to review the goal on the VAR called by Estrada Fernández and ended up invalidating the American's goal.

The reason was a clash in midfield between Mouctar Diakhaby and João Félix in which no offense was observed. Musah's flag goal did not finally go up to the scoreboard.