Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor says Ghana will do all it can to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Ghana was placed in Group G along with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Angola in the second round draw of the World Cup qualifiers which will begin in October 2021.

Speaking after the draw, the head coach of the Black Stars says that the team will need to work hard in order to secure qualification.

"I know it is the desire of every team to qualify and we will put in the hardwork to qualify,Ghana is a great footballing nation and it is our dream to get to the world cup."

"Same thing we know all the teams South African and Zimbabwe and all the others will do their bit to get there but we know that hardwork pays and we will also put in the our best."

"It is the desire of all teams like I said to qualify and we will put in the hardwork to qualify." he added.

