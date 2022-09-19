7 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako believes his side can cause an upset in Kumasi to troubled Asante Kotoko when the two sides clash on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League game.

Kotoko lost to RC Kadiogo on Sunday 3-1 on penalties while Hearts of Oak avoided defeat to Great Olympics after Konadu Yiadom headed home a late leveler.

The two sides are currently wobbling with neither side on top form but Awako believes that his side can cause a surprise in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak has only a point to show for it despite playing two matches in the Ghana Premier League and will be looking for the scalp of beleaguered Kotoko.

"Kotoko is a different game as we all know..we lost to Aduana we came prepared for this game which we felt so good we felt we can have the three points to get ourselves ready for the next game.

"Yes, there's pressure but we need to calm things down and go in for the Kotoko game which we all know it's difficult to play in Kumasi but we going there to surprise them." he told StarTimes after the Olympics draw.

VIDEO BELOW: