Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu says that his side are not in the best shape going into Sunday's President's Cup replay game against sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The coach after two days of training with his squad says that it has not been bad but the team is not in the best of shapes.

"Training is going on well so far so good and we have Hearts of Oak in mind for now and at the same time preparing ourselves for the league. so basically that's what we are doing" he

When asked whether he has been impressed with his players after two days of training he replied: "So far its not bad its not the best but its not best but we can be competitive for Sunday."

"We will do our best to win on Sunday but like I said we are not in the best of shapes"

"Like I said we are nit in the best of shapes but Asante Kotoko will be fine and ready for Hearts on Sunday"

The gaffer also touched on Kotoko's league opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders which he hope his side will get off to a flyer in that encounter.

VIDEO BELOW: