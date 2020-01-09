2 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, has discredited former President Jerry John Rawlings’s speech during the commemoration of the 31st December, 1981 coup d’état in Winneba.

Rawlings had said that during the reign of General Kutu Acheampong, he tried investigating some people who were plunged into unimaginable corruption but the lead investigator was killed.

Paul, who had earlier attributed the collapse of Ghanaian businesses to the former president stated that General Acheampong did not attempt to investigate any corrupt activities during his regime in the first place for the investigators to be killed.

“...You said that Acheampong was investigating something about some of these businessmen and the people who were doing the investigations were killed. We don’t believe that, we’re sorry, we don’t believe that. We’re sorry Mr President, that is not true; Acheampong didn’t do that,” he narrated on Good Evening Ghana on January 7, 2020.

Paul Adom-Otchere added that, “He [Acheampong] didn’t investigate and the investigator was killed. That is not the reason[s] why people’s businesses should have been taken…but we’re sorry Mr President...”

