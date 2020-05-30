19 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been addressing Ghanaians on the update on the Coronavirus pandemic after the country recorded it’s first two cases of the deadly virus.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, government issued some directives including ban on social and public gatherings in the country

The President in his 9th address to the nations announced an extension on social and public gathering ban to 31st May.

Currently, Ghana’s confirmed cases of the Coronavirus is 7,616 with 2,412 recoveries and death toll still stands at 34.

Some Ghanaians in an interruption with Ghissues.com shared their expectations as the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is set to deliver his 10th address to the nation on update of Covid-19 and the way forward.

It was a different set of views and expressions. Whilst some were looking forward to a lift of the ban on schools’ closure, others were suggesting a regulation.

Watch video below