1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence has explained why she refused to kiss actor, Yaw Adu otherwise known as Sumsum in a movie.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the light-skinned actress recalled this happened a long time ago.

She explained it happened at a time when she was new in the movie scene and she was afraid to kiss Sumsum because other diminutive actors were around him.

Vivian Jill revealed she would have kissed Sumsum if it is to be in recent times.

She added that Sumsum is her son–and they have a healthy relationship now.

This comes after Sumsum had stated in an earlier interview with Nana Romeo that he was pained when Vivian Jill declined to kiss him.

