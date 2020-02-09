1 hour ago

Ghanaian Youngster Rudolf Mensah scored on his debut for USL side Birmingham Legion in their 2-3 friendly loss at home to Atlanta United.

The 18-year old came off the bench to score his side's second goal after beating the offside trap with a trademark run.

Watch Video below:

Mensah joined Legion last week from Ghanaian top flight side Liberty Professionals having been promoted from the club's youth ranks at the start of the season.

He featured twice for the Scientific soccer Lads in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, scoring the winning goal in his side's 2-1 win away to Ebusua Dwarfs.