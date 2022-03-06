56 minutes ago

Nigerian and Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was targeted by Vitesse fans shortly before Friday night’s Eredivisie clash was abandoned.

Okoye, who is on loan at Sparta from Watford, produced a Man of the Match display at the GelreDome, pulling off nine superb saves including a penalty.

Sparta were leading 1-0 and on course to secure all three points thanks to Adrian Dalmau’s fifth-minute goal when things took a turn for the worse.

One Vitesse fan managed to force his way onto the field before making a beeline for Okoye, who told the pitch invader in no uncertain terms to go away.

The fan then did a runner when it became clear that Okoye wasn’t prepared to be intimidated.

Shortly after that, though, Sparta’s goalkeeper went to ground when a bottle thrown by another Vitesse supporter hit him in the head.

Although there were only a couple of minutes left on the clock in second-half stoppage time, referee Rob Dieperink decided to suspend the game.

And when Sparta’s players refused to come back out, Dieperink had no option but to abandon the match.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20&t=Z6DDcwgW2085RdJi1ReFTQ