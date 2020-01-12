2 hours ago

A Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan has been shot by a stray bullet as Police shot into the air as warning shot to disperse angry fans of the club from attacking referee Charles Bulu who officiated the team's match day three game against Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko lost their first game at home after Kofi Owusu scored for Chelsea in the 7th minute, Kotoko huffed and puffed but were unable to grab the equalizer.

Fans were incensed when the referee showed the wrong player Empem Dacosta a second yellow card when for an off the ball incident when in reality the card should have been awarded Kwadwo Adom.

Kotoko had to play for large parts of the second half with ten men and irate fans wanted to beat the referee after the game with some hurling stones.

This forced the Police to fire warning shots into the air one of which hit a Kotoko supporter who was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

