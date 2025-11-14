9 hours ago

A wave of sorrow engulfed the home of Yvonne Amoateng, one of the six young Ghanaians who lost their lives in the tragic stampede during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Wednesday, November 12.

A government delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi and Gender Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey visited the family on Thursday, November 13, to offer condolences and support in the wake of the devastating loss.

Footage shared by @the1957news captured the raw grief inside the home, with relatives crying uncontrollably as the weight of their loss became unbearable.

One particularly heartbreaking moment now circulating online shows a woman dressed in mourning black being comforted as she recounted her final conversation with Yvonne. She recalled that Yvonne had told her she was standing in a queue — a queue she would tragically never return from.

Through tears, she lamented how she searched desperately through the wards of the 37 Military Hospital hoping to find her alive.

“Auntie, she said she was in the queue… only for me to roam the whole of 37. Ahh,” she cried.

Thousands of hopeful young applicants had gathered at the El-Wak Stadium for the annual military recruitment screening. What was meant to be an opportunity for national service turned deadly when parts of the crowd reportedly breached security barriers, triggering a stampede.

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that six people died, with many others rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Acting Defence Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson later addressed Parliament, revealing that five victims were in critical condition in the ICU, 12 others were in serious condition, and the remaining injured applicants were stable.

The videos of the government delegation’s visit have sparked widespread discussion online, with many Ghanaians expressing shock, grief, and anger over the circumstances that led to the tragedy.