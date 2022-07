1 hour ago

Kotoko has signed 2019/2020 Ugandan Premier League top scorer Steven Mukwala from Ugandan top flight side Revenue Authority (URA FC).

The porcupine warriors nearly signed the striker two seasons ago but they were unable to agree on terms with the striker's club at the time before he joined Revenue Authority FC.

He has signed a two-year contract with the reds after departing his former club Revenue Authority FC as a free agent.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has set its sights on assembling a formidable squad that is capable of challenging for honours ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The club ended last season with the Ghana Premier League title after missing out on the Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

The club was intent on acquiring the signature of the striker last season but they failed to reach an agreement with his club before he joined Revenue Authority FC.

It was after the abortive Kotoko move that the 22-year-old Mukwala joined Revenue Authority FC where he scored 14 goals for them and ended the season as the third-best striker in Uganda.

In the 2019/20 Ugandan League, Dese scored 13 goals in 23 matches and netted 14 goals in 24 matches the following league campaign.

Then in the 2021/22 season, the striker hit the back of the net with 13 goals in 26 games.

VIDEOS OF SKILLS AND GOALS OF MUKWALA: