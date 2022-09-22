4 hours ago

All new Black Star players on Wednesday evening performed the traditional initiation dance at the training camp in France ahead of their friendly match against Brazil and Nicaragua.

There were dance moves from the likes of Inaki Williams who was seen twerking, with Mohammed Salisu showing some azonto moves.

Others such as Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku all took to the dance floor.

In July this year, the Ghana Football Association(GFA), announced that six players have decided to play for Ghana out of which five were foreign-born with Mohammed Salisu being the only one born and bred in Ghana.

German-born trio of Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeiffer, and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer all committed themselves to play for Ghana and their nationality switch has been completed in time to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq Lamptey's switch was also completed with the Brighton full-back and Inaki Williams all now Black Star players.

VIDEOS BELOW: