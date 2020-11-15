7 minutes ago

Vincent Atinga has traveled to South Africa to complete a move to lower tier in the South African league.

The former Hearts of Oak defender is close to sealing a move to South African National First Division side Uthongathi FC.

Atinga left the shores of Ghana on Sunday morning for the Rainbow nation to seal the deal to his new club.

The 27 year old center back is expected to complete his medicals with his new side in the coming days before putting pen to paper on his contract.

He will be joining his new side as a free agent after leaving Kuwaiti League side Al-Shabaab and has also in the past played for Albanian side KF Tirana.