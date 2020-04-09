20 minutes ago

Vincent Atinga's future at Kuwaiti League side Al-Shabab remains unclear as the club mull over his contract situation.

The management board of Al-Shabab club, headed by Jaber Al-Zanki, a member of the Board of Directors, is awaiting the report of the technical staff led by coach Khaled Al-Zanki regarding his evaluation of the Ghanaian professional Vincent Atinga.

The Youth Department is studying the Ghanaians file to determine his future with the team, whether by renewing his contract for an additional period or giving him the green light to leave at the end of the current season.

The professional contract period for Atinga expires formally at the end of next May, but the actual season ended with competitions suspended until next September, to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

This comes at a time when the departure of the Brazilian Douglas became a final matter after he failed to win the confidence of the technical staff, as was announced earlier that they had been unsuccessful in extending his contract.