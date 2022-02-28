2 hours ago

Anderlecht drew with OH Leuven in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League but before that there had been a lot of criticism handed the way of Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu and Anouar Ait El Hadj for their poor performance in an U-23 game.

Head coach, Vincent Kompany leapt to the defense of the duo saying that every player can have a bad game.

On Tuesday, the Purple & White U23 team lost against the Blue & Black team. It became 2-0 thanks to goals from Pérez and Vermant.

At Anderlecht they were not pleased with the performance of youngsters Francis Amuzu and Anouar Ait El Hadj.

They received fierce criticism afterwards, but Vincent Kompany stood up for them during his press chat. "I will not judge a player on one lesser performance, but I judge them after a series of matches, their training and their evolution," said Kompany. "It can happen that you have a bad day."

The Anderlecht coach also reinforces these statements by including both players in the selection for the game against OHL .