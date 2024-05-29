1 hour ago

Bayern Munich has announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new head coach, signing a lucrative three-year deal with the Bundesliga giants.

The 38-year-old Belgian tactician steps into the role vacated by Thomas Tuchel, departing Burnley to embrace this new challenge in German football.

Kompany's arrival at Bayern follows a successful stint with Burnley, where he guided the club to Championship glory in the 2022-23 season. However, despite his efforts, Burnley faced relegation from the Premier League this season, finishing 19th in the standings.

"It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football," said the former Manchester City defender.

Kompany's tenure at Burnley saw him lead the team to significant achievements, including a Championship title victory. Despite the recent relegation setback, his coaching prowess and leadership qualities have garnered widespread recognition.

Kompany's decision to leave Burnley for Bayern Munich comes after the two clubs reached an agreement on a compensation fee.

Burnley said they were initially confident of keeping Kompany at Turf Moor but "the changing dynamics of the situation" made it impossible.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities," the club said.

As Kompany embarks on this new chapter in his coaching career, Bayern Munich eagerly anticipates the impact of his leadership and expertise in shaping the team's future success.